Bell and Honda Canada partnership

Bell and Honda Canada have agreed to a partnership where new Honda and Acura vehicles will be equipped with built-in Wi-Fi hotspots.

“Like many consumers, Honda and Acura customers are looking for more convenient ways to stay connected, and our in-car Wi-Fi Hotspot powered by Bell provides the fast and reliable mobile connections they expect,” said Dave Jamieson, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Canada. “Our vehicles come fully equipped with the features and accessories you need to safely access the information you need on the go. Whether running errands or on a family road trip with all your gear, our Wi-Fi Hotspot enables drivers to stay fully connected while ensuring passengers can enjoy all their favourite online content.”

Bell Connected Car will support browsing, streaming and sharing on up to seven compatible devices with the built-in Wi-Fi hotspot.

“Bell is proud to partner with Honda and Acura as we serve the growing number of Canadians who want mobile broadband access in their vehicles. Bell Connected Car makes your vehicle a powerful Wi-Fi hotspot, connecting your and your passengers’ devices with high-speed access automatically, just like at home,” said Nauby Jacob, Senior Vice President, Products and Services at Bell Mobility. “Bell looks forward to continuing to enhance the in-car experience by leveraging the capabilities of our LTE network, Canada’s largest with broadband coverage for 99% of the national population.”