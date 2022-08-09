Plant.ca

Barry-Wehmiller announces CARR Biosystems

Barry-Wehmiller is launching CARR Biosystems, which will focus on its centrifugal separation systems capabilities.

Formerly CARR Centritech, a brand of Pneumatic Scale Angelus, the centrifuge product lines of both stainless steel and single-use separation systems will now operate as an independent business. CARR Biosystems company will serve both emerging and established markets, such as cell and gene therapy, vaccine development, biologics, proteins, microbial fermentation, and cellular agriculture.

“Life-saving advances are made possible by robust processes,” said Carol O’Neill, group president, packaging, Barry-Wehmiller’s. “With our centrifugation solutions, we are empowering scientists and engineers to produce vital biologics. It has always been central to Barry- Wehmiller’s culture to measure our success by the way we touch the lives of people. We think there is no business more poised to do that in a meaningful way than CARR Biosystems.”

Joel Williams joins the CARR Biosystems team as president of the business. Williams most recently served as president of the Pharmaceutical and Advanced Technology Business Group of ILC Dover.

