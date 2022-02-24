Ballard and ABB receive approval for fuel cell concept to power ships

February 24, 2022 Maryam Farag

Ballard Power Systems announced with ABB that they have received an approval in principle (AiP) from classification society DNV for a jointly developed fuel cell concept capable of generating three megawatts, or 4,000 HP, of electrical power.

“ABB’s industry-leading experience in marine solutions and Ballard’s expertise in development and deployment of megawatt-scale fuel cell systems for land-based use has proven to be the right combination, enabling us to take the next step in our joint efforts to make this technology available for larger vessels,” said Jesper Themsen, President and CEO, Ballard Power Systems Europe A/S.

The high-power fuel cell unit is a flexible solution that will support the energy needs of multi-megawatt scale vessels with diverse use cases.

“This AiP is an important milestone in making high-power fuel cells commercially available, and it underpins our commitment to bring new levels of efficiency, reliability and sustainability to the global shipping industry,” said Juha Koskela, Division President, ABB Marine & Ports. “As we continue to pave the way towards decarbonizing shipping, we are confident that vessel electrification, including fuel cell technology, will play a pivotal role in helping the marine industry achieve its environmental targets.”