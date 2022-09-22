B2Gold acquires Oklo Resources

B2Gold completed the acquisition of Oklo Resources. The acquisition of Oklo provides B2Gold with an additional landholding of greenstone belts in Mali, West Africa, including the Dandoko Project, which now forms part of the Fekola Complex.

B2Gold is currently conducting a 2022 mali drill program of approximately 161,000 meters with a budget of approximately US$35 million.

The company expects that a diamond drill rig dedicated to the Dandoko project will be on site by October 2022, with the objective of completing up to 4,000 meters of combined metallurgical and geotechnical drilling and the initial phase of strategic exploration drilling.