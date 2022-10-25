Avanade acquired eLogic, a US-based technology consulting firm providing Microsoft and SAP intelligent selling, service and manufacturing operations solutions for manufacturers across North America.

Headquartered in New York, eLogic focuses on Dynamics 365, Power Platform and SAP configuration technologies, including Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) and Variant Configurations.

The acquisition will add more than 70 mid-market and enterprise-focused clients to Avanade’s manufacturing portfolio and over 80 new specialized professionals to its existing business applications team.

“With this acquisition we continue to redefine how Avanade brings the best of the Microsoft ecosystem to our clients,” explained Eric Miquelon, president, Avanade North America. “Specifically, the power and insights that come from combining SAP’s configuration technologies with Microsoft Power Platform and Dynamics 365 solutions. As manufacturers look to gain a competitive edge, Avanade can now extend SAP’s capabilities with Microsoft’s powerful stack of business applications technologies. I am delighted to welcome the eLogic team to the Avanade family.”