AutoScheduler.AI names CEO

AutoScheduler.AI appointed Keith Moore as CEO with Tom Moore, founder, moving to the Board of Directors. AutoScheduler named Lori Stoia as the Director of Marketing.

“These executive changes reflect the growth that AutoScheduler has experienced recently and will further position the company for continued growth and success,” said Jeff Potts, CRO, AutoScheduler.AI. “All of these executives are trailblazers in their respective fields and bring impressive leadership and strategic skills to their new positions.”

Keith Moore was previously the CPO at AutoScheduler. As CEO, he takes on additional responsibilities and will manage AutoScheduler’s overall operations, including driving profitability, managing organizational structure, strategy, and communicating with the board. He will continue to drive product direction and vision.