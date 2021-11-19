Autocrypt announces new corporate location in Canada

November 19, 2021 Maryam Farag

Autocrypt, a company that specializes in smart mobility cybersecurity solutions headquartered in South Korea, has selected the Town of Whitby, in Durham Region, as the location for its newest Canadian office.

Toronto Global and Invest Durham, in collaboration with 1855 Accelerator and the Town of Whitby, helped to bring this investment to the region.

“1855, Toronto Global and Invest Durham provided a very welcoming approach by expediting partnership access, ecosystem capabilities, business introductions and provided a friendly, sincere and committed experience,” said Sean Hyun Jun Cho, CEO, Autocrypt North America Ltd.

“We are thrilled to welcome Autocrypt to the Toronto Region,” said Stephen Lund, CEO, Toronto Global. “Our partnership with Invest Durham and the Town of Whitby are invaluable, and the 1855 Accelerator has evolved to become a best-in-class service to our international clients, ensuring a smooth transition into the regional economy.”

“Durham Region is proud to be selected for Autocrypt’s primary Canadian office,” said Simon Gill, Director, Economic Development and Tourism, Invest Durham. “Durham Region is leading the way in advanced mobility: in Autonomous, Connected, and Electric technologies, and our region is one of the premiere geographies of innovation and economic impact in North America. We’re confident that Autocrypt is joining an innovation community that continues to solve the world’s biggest challenges.”