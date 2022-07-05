Auto sales down 11.5 per cent in June from a year earlier

TORONTO – DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales were down 11.5 per cent in June compared with a year earlier as supply challenges persist.

The consultancy estimates 143,773 new light vehicles were sold in the month for the lowest June sales since the recession year of 2009.

The sales total is a notable drop from the 162,500 sold last year, while in 2018 there were more than 200,000 vehicles sold in the month.

Andrew King, managing partner of DesRosiers, says in the report that “vehicle shortages remain severe and dominate the market environment.”

Supply challenges, linked largely to semiconductor chip shortages created by the pandemic, continue to limit a rebound in sales.

DesRosiers says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of sales for June came in at 1.45 million units, up somewhat from the 1.36 million units in May.