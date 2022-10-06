ATS secures millions in EV order

ATS Automation Tooling Systems announced its industrial automation business received an order booking from an existing global automotive customer towards expanding the capacity of its automated battery module and pack assembly systems for operations within North America. The order booking is valued at approximately $231 million and is subject to customary conditions.

This order booking is part of a previously disclosed multi-phase enterprise program that includes the design, build, and installation of turnkey battery assembly systems.

“This project furthers our relationship with a key customer, while again demonstrating our ability to solve complex needs within the rapidly evolving EV market,” said Andrew Hider, CEO, ATS. “Our steadfast focus on continuous improvement, bolstered by the use of our ATS Business Model, allows us to adeptly evolve our offerings and embrace new technology to meet the advancing demands of customers while they are shaping the future of electric transportation.”