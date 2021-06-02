ATS completes acquisition of BioDot
June 2, 2021 Maryam Farag
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., an automation solutions provider, announced the completion of its acquisition of BioDot Inc., a manufacturer of automated fluid dispensing systems for point-of-care and clinical diagnostics lab automation end-markets.
ATS entered into a definitive agreement and announced its intention to acquire BioDot on April 14, 2021.
