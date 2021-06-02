PLANT

ATS completes acquisition of BioDot

June 2, 2021   Maryam Farag


Photo: ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc., an automation solutions provider, announced the completion of its acquisition of BioDot Inc., a manufacturer of automated fluid dispensing systems for point-of-care and clinical diagnostics lab automation end-markets.

ATS entered into a definitive agreement and announced its intention to acquire BioDot on April 14, 2021.

