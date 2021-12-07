ATS acquires SP Industries
December 7, 2021 Maryam Farag
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. announced the completion of its acquisition of SP Industries, Inc., a designer and manufacturer of biopharma processing equipment, life sciences equipment, and lab apparatus products.
ATS entered into a definitive agreement and announced its intention to acquire SP on November 7.
Categories & TagsBusiness Operations Manufacturing biopharma processing equipment Business Canada COVID-19 Economy equipment life sciences manufacturer manufacturing
