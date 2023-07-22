ATS acquires Odyssey Validation Consultants, terms not disclosed

CAMBRIDGE, Ont. – ATS Corp. says it has acquired Odyssey Validation Consultants Ltd., a company based in Ireland.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Odyssey was founded in 2015.

It has expertise in computer system validation and cloud-based software focused on the life sciences sector.

ATS says Odyssey will join its process automation solutions business.

The deal follows an acquisition earlier this month by ATS of Yazzoom, a Belgium-based provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning-based tools for industrial production.