ATS acquires CIM

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. announced the acquisition of Control and Information Management Ltd. (CIM).

CIM will operate as part of ATS’ Process Automation Solutions (PA) business, which is an independent provider of complete automation solutions for the process and manufacturing industries.

“The addition of CIM strengthens our capabilities and expands our customer base and reach in the pharma market, both in Europe and globally,” said Christian Debus, President, Process Automation Solutions. “By leveraging the combined portfolios of CIM and PA, we are better able to address the needs of our global customer base and deliver an even more compelling value proposition.”

Founded in 2003 and based in Dublin, Ireland, CIM is a system integrator with a focus on industrial automation, and offers services including system development, upgrades, technical support, project management and validation consultancy. CIM serves customers in the biopharma and pharmaceutical sectors, and will continue to be led by its co-founders Darrin McCrudden and Eamonn Nally.

Advertisment

“We have developed a strong relationship with PA since our initial engagement with its leadership team, and share the same ethos for providing high-quality, technical engineering solutions and services in the pharma and biopharma automation space. We are excited to grow globally with the backing of an international partner,” said Nally.