Atco acquires Triple M Modular Housing, terms not immediately available

The Canadian Press   

CALGARY – Atco Ltd. says it has acquired Triple M Modular Housing, a manufacturer of factory-built, modular housing based in Lethbridge, Alta.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The Calgary-based structures and logistics company company says Triple M will operate as a specialized housing division for Atco Structures within Canada.

Established in 1981, Triple M has more than 300 production employees and an experienced management team.

The company also has an extensive dealer network in Canada.

Atco Structures president Adam Beattie says the acquisition will boost the company’s status as a global leader and innovator in modular construction.

