ATC partners with Amazon

Since 1984, The Automotive Training Centre (ATC) has met the training requirements of the automobile sector and has developed and updated their programs and curriculum to meet the training needs of the automotive industry.

The school aims “to provide our students with relevant, practical, job-related training for their career in the automotive and transportation fields.”

With this aim in mind, ATC is now to offer eligible Amazon employees in Surrey, Montreal, Cambridge, and Toronto job-related career skills training in this field of study as part of Amazon’s Career Choice program.

The Career Choice program was launched globally in 2012, and is designed to ease the financial burden of education by covering 95 per cent of tuition, fees, and book costs within annual and lifetime limits.

“We’re looking forward to ATC coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees,” said Tammy Thieman, Global Director of Amazon’s Career Choice Program. “We’re committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that’s with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally created a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience.”