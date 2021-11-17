ASTM International acquires Wohlers Associates

November 17, 2021 Maryam Farag

ASTM International announced the acquisition of Wohlers Associates, a global intelligence leader in the additive manufacturing and 3D printing industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Wohlers Associates to the ASTM family,” said Katharine Morgan, President, ASTM International. “Wohlers has been a trusted source of intelligence and analysis for the AM community for more than 30 years and I am excited to see what our two trusted and credible brands can accomplish together for this industry.”

Moving forward, the Fort Collins, Colorado company will do business as Wohlers Associates, powered by ASTM International. Terry Wohlers, the organization’s Principal Consultant and President, will join ASTM International and serve as head of additive manufacturing market intelligence. Also, Noah Mostow of Wohlers Associates will become ASTM’s new Manager of AM market intelligence and analytics. Both will serve under ASTM’s AM CoE.

“I could not be more excited about joining the world-class team at ASTM International,” said Wohlers. “Through ASTM, we can now accept more projects than in the past and our advisory services team is now larger than ever. We are glad ASTM has made a commitment to publishing the report for years to come.”