Ardagh Metal Packaging acquires Hart Print

November 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

Ardagh Metal Packaging announced the acquisition of Hart Print, a North-American based company specialized in digital printing services to the beverage market.

Quebec-based Hart Print, founded in 2018, provides digital printing solutions to support product innovation, from design optimization to realized designs. Hart Print’s technology combines high speed digital printing with flexible batch sizes, catering for a variety of can dimensions.

“AMP has a strong reputation for innovation and customer service, including working with smaller and emerging customers to accelerate the growth of their brands. This initiative complements our $2bn+ growth investment program across 2021-2024 and further enhances our ability to serve these customers, as well as to work with our larger customers on special launches, promotions and tactical marketing. We look forward to integrating Hart Print into our offering and supporting its growth across our business in the years ahead.” said Oliver Graham, CEO, Ardagh Metal Packaging.

“We are thrilled to team up with AMP, a company which shares our focus on the customer experience and the environment. This investment recognizes our ability to serve both smaller customers with large ambitions as well as larger customers that want to be creative with their brand. Under AMP’s ownership, we look forward to taking digital printing on aluminum cans to the next level by leveraging AMP’s global scale and expertise.” said Jean-Pierre Paradis, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Hart Print.