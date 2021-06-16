PLANT

Applications open for Canada’s Greenhouse Technology Awards

June 16, 2021   Maryam Farag


Photo: greenhousecanada.com

There’s a new opportunity for technological innovators in the Canadian greenhouse space.

Debuting this year, the Greenhouse Technology awards will recognize technology demonstrating a high level of innovation in advancing the greenhouse and controlled environment agriculture sectors.

The awards offer an opportunity to gain recognition for the companies who develop the technology, helping to spur greater advancements and commercial adoption. Geared towards Canadian innovators, categories include production, pest management and marketing. For non-Canadian entries there is a separate international category.

Winners will be featured in Greenhouse Canada and communicated by sponsor, Canadian Greenhouse Conference.

Entry is a two-step process. Interested companies will need to register online and submit an intention to enter by July 2, 2021. Once the first step is completed, registrants will receive instructions to submit their application and supporting materials. This is due July 26.

For the awards’ debut year, all technologies, new or updated/enhanced, must have been commercially released during the current period of eligibility, running from January 1, 2019, to July 2, 2021.

Judged by a panel of greenhouse consultants and stakeholders across Canada, the technology will be assessed based on the opportunities or challenges addressed, how it stands out and benefits to the greenhouse and CEA sectors.

For complete rules and regulations, visit https://www.greenhousecanada.com/technology-awards/

