Applications open for Canada’s Greenhouse Technology Awards

Winners will be featured in Greenhouse Canada and communicated by sponsor, Canadian Greenhouse Conference.

Entry is a two-step process. Interested companies will need to register online and submit an intention to enter by July 2, 2021. Once the first step is completed, registrants will receive instructions to submit their application and supporting materials. This is due July 26.

For the awards’ debut year, all technologies, new or updated/enhanced, must have been commercially released during the current period of eligibility, running from January 1, 2019, to July 2, 2021.

Judged by a panel of greenhouse consultants and stakeholders across Canada, the technology will be assessed based on the opportunities or challenges addressed, how it stands out and benefits to the greenhouse and CEA sectors.

For complete rules and regulations, visit https://www.greenhousecanada.com/technology-awards/