Applications open for Canada’s Greenhouse Technology Awards
June 16, 2021 Maryam Farag
There’s a new opportunity for technological innovators in the Canadian greenhouse space.
Debuting this year, the Greenhouse Technology awards will recognize technology demonstrating a high level of innovation in advancing the greenhouse and controlled environment agriculture sectors.
The awards offer an opportunity to gain recognition for the companies who develop the technology, helping to spur greater advancements and commercial adoption. Geared towards Canadian innovators, categories include production, pest management and marketing. For non-Canadian entries there is a separate international category.
