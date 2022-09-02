AMS Spectral UV appoints product specialist

AMS Spectral UV named Bob Griesenbeck as UV and LED Product Specialist. He will provide knowledge in UV and LED-UV capital equipment sales for the North American sales team and commercial field support for active opportunities.

“With Bob’s deep knowledge of the North American printing market and his connections with decision makers at every level, from printers to equipment dealers, he brings the right mix of technical and sales knowledge to make a big difference here,” said Jonathan Fore, product manager, AMS Spectral UV. “I can’t wait to see our sales team thrive in UV/LED sales with Bob in this role to provide support.”

Griesenbeck previously worked with Graphic Innovators, Trinity Printing Machinery and most recently, Create It Packaging. He has nearly 20 years of sales experience in positions at press manufacturers including Heidelberg and Komori America.