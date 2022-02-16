Aireon and Cirium forge data sharing partnership

February 16, 2022 Maryam Farag

Aireon, a company that specializes in space-based ADS-B for air traffic surveillance and aviation data analytics, has entered into a partnership with Cirium, an aviation analytics company.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cirium will gain access to Aireon’s real-time data service product, AireonSTREAM. Aireon, for its part, will gain access to Cirium’s flight status data, which includes real-time flight information, such as estimated and actual arrival and departure times, aircraft type, delay calculations, and Cirium’s airline schedules.

“The partnership with Cirium is an exciting one for the industry,” said Don Thoma, CEO, Aireon. “This collaboration, combining two best-in-class data providers, will allow Cirium and Aireon customers to achieve even greater awareness of and insights into the global airspace to allow better, safer and more operationally efficient decisions.”

For Aireon customers, Cirium data will enable Aireon to integrate the schedule and status information into the AireonSTREAM, AireonFLOW, and AireonINSIGHTS product lines.

Advertisement

“Cirium and Aireon share a vision to uncover new ways to upgrade the world aviation industry’s efficiency,” said Jeremy Bowen, CEO, Cirium. “To achieve this, organizations need the best data to power solutions and decision making. We are very proud of this partnership which together creates the most complete set of gate-to-gate data available about a flight.”