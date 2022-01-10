Airbus selects Siemens to accelerate software system of commercial aircraft

January 10, 2022 Maryam Farag

Siemens announced that Airbus, an aircraft manufacturer, has selected Capital electrical/electronic (E/E) systems development software from Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio to accelerate the development of commercial aircraft.

Capital delivers a configuration-controlled E/E system digital twin, supported by a digital thread throughout the E/E system development, manufacturing and operational life cycle. The open IT architecture and multi-domain integrations within Capital enable straightforward deployment into Airbus’ lean product lifecycle management environment.

“Capital enables customers to establish digital continuity within the electrical domain to compress development cycle time and deliver significant cost reductions,” said Martin O’Brien, Senior Vice-President, Siemens Integrated Electrical Systems Business Group. “This is a game-changer in an industry looking to recover quickly from unprecedented challenges. By realizing the benefits of a model-based development process, Capital helps world-class companies like Airbus reduce complexity, lower risk and boost overall productivity.”