Air Canada and Saab join as shareholders
Air Canada and Swedish Saab announced that they are joining as Heart Aerospace shareholders.
Heart Aerospace is investing in the production of battery-driven planes in Gothenburg and expects to grow to 500 people within three years. Together with airport owner Castellum, it is investing in a campus for electric aircraft industry at Säve airport.
Heart Aerospace’s facility at Säve airport, will be called “Northern Runway”, and will include a headquarter, a research and development centre, a prototype hangar, a test-flight hangar, and a final assembly hall. Säve has no commercial flight traffic.
“We aren’t just building a new electric airliner, but rather a new industry,” said Anders Forslund, founder and CEO, Heart Aerospace. “With Northern Runway we will make electric air travel a reality and preserve flying for future generations.”
