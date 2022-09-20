Air Canada and Saab join as shareholders

Air Canada and Swedish Saab announced that they are joining as Heart Aerospace shareholders.

Heart Aerospace is investing in the production of battery-driven planes in Gothenburg and expects to grow to 500 people within three years. Together with airport owner Castellum, it is investing in a campus for electric aircraft industry at Säve airport.

Heart Aerospace’s facility at Säve airport, will be called “Northern Runway”, and will include a headquarter, a research and development centre, a prototype hangar, a test-flight hangar, and a final assembly hall. Säve has no commercial flight traffic.

“We aren’t just building a new electric airliner, but rather a new industry,” said Anders Forslund, founder and CEO, Heart Aerospace. “With Northern Runway we will make electric air travel a reality and preserve flying for future generations.”