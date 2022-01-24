AIMA Technology partners with Juiced Bikes for international expansion

January 24, 2022 Maryam Farag

Su Yuhang, General Manager of AIMA Technology’s International Business Unit and Tora Harris, Founder of Juiced Bikes, inked a cooperation agreement where AIMA will provide products and technical support to Juiced Bikes in the U.S.

As part of the agreement, AIMA will collaborate with Juiced Bikes as an original equipment manufacturer, and also at the manufacturing, technology and brand levels, with their future collaborations expected mainly to involve growing their reach in U.S., China and several other markets across Asia.

“After informative communications with Juiced Bikes, I found that we have shared values,” said Yuhang. “We are looking forward to working in concert with the US firm in the realms of business and capital in an effort to reduce operating costs and create greater value for both companies.”