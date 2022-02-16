Aéro Montréal salutes Québec government’s investments in the aerospace sector

February 16, 2022 Maryam Farag

Aéro Montréal welcomes the Québec government’s commitment to support the recovery of the Québec aerospace industry through the update of the Québec Aerospace Strategy (QAS) Horizon 2026.

Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development, announced $334 million in financial support between now and 2024 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal.

Designed to meet the needs expressed by the industry, this strategy includes self-financed measures and additional credits of $95 million that will support total investments (public/private) estimated at nearly $2.8 billion for the next two years.

“The Québec Aerospace Strategy has been revised to meet the needs of our companies, which are evolving in a new reality driven, among other things, by sustainable air mobility. It will act as a lever to enable our members to strengthen their competitiveness and encourage their diversification,” said Suzanne M. Benoît, President, Aéro Montréal. “This strategy will definitely be a key factor in making aerospace a strategic pillar of Québec’s economic recovery.”

This new version of the Québec Aerospace Strategy is the result of an unprecedented collaboration between the Québec government and stakeholders in the Québec aerospace industry. Grouped under the Alliance for the Recovery, a Strategic Committee was created in May 2020 under the direction of the Board of Directors of Aéro Montréal to accelerate the sector’s emergence from the crisis.