Aecon Group names Order of Ontario

Aecon Group Inc. announced that John M. Beck, Founder and Chairman, has been appointed to the Order of Ontario, the province’s highest civilian honour bestowed by the Lieutenant Governor.

“I am incredibly proud and honoured to be appointed to the Order of Ontario,” said Beck. “Thank you to my family, the thousands of dedicated Aecon employees, our valued clients and the many business and community partners across the province whom I’ve had the privilege of working with to create sustainable communities and a stronger Ontario.”

Beck transitioned to the role of Chairman in 2020 and has previously served as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, steering Aecon’s strategic growth from the company’s inception.

Under his leadership, Aecon has helped to shape Ontario through the development of some of its infrastructure landmarks and Beck has played a role in financing models, forming corporate and community partnerships, championing sustainability and Indigenous partnerships, and supporting a green economy.

Beck received the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Award in the Manufacturing and Construction category for Ontario and the LiUNA Builder’s Award at the 2018 Ontario Business Achievement Awards.