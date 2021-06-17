Advanced Manufacturing survey launches, manufacturers encouraged to respond

Plant magazine and CanadianManufacturing.com are undertaking an annual survey focusing on Advanced Manufacturing and the Canadian manufacturing sector that will be the foundation of a blueprint report for Canadian companies to use on their next-generation manufacturing journey.

This in depth survey takes under 10 minutes to complete and will provide analysis of the overall awareness and the current status of Canada’s manufacturing sector and the level of understanding of the future benefits of the “connected factory”.

It will take a deep dive into the current level of technology implementation as well as the challenges companies are facing, including financing.

The final product, the Advanced Manufacturing Report, will be released this fall with the survey findings and additional commentary from industry experts on the challenges and solutions to effectively implementing Advanced Manufacturing Technology.

