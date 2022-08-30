AD names VP of network community

AD appoints Kristen Abbas as Vice-President of network community. She will be responsible for managing, implementing, and expanding AD’s meeting and network ecosystem including organizing peer-to-peer engagement opportunities for AD members. Abbas will report to Marty McLaughlin, chief marketing officer.

“Networking and best practice sharing are key for businesses and leaders to thrive in competitive markets, and AD’s systems for collaboration are already second to none in the industries in which AD operates,” said Abbas. “I am honored and excited to work with the AD team, it’s members, suppliers and governance bodies to explore ways to add increased value to the member and supplier network and meeting experiences.”

Abbas joins AD from Vistage Worldwide, a peer mentoring membership organization for CEOs, business owners, and executives, after nearly eight years, serving most recently as director of event content.