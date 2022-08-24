ABD Solutions signs MoU with Amaroq Minerals

ABD Solutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amaroq Minerals Initial (AIM) to investigate the potential of vehicle autonomy systems for various mining vehicles at the Nalunaq site in Greenland.

The goal of the MoU is to provide a framework for ABD Solutions to deliver the support, software and hardware solutions needed for the company to operate a range of automation equipment and retrofittable mining vehicles on the Nalunaq site in Greenland. These vehicles would be operated automatically and supervised from a central control room, improving safety and streamlining the mining process.

“We are looking forward to working with Amaroq Minerals with the aim of bringing automation to a range of mining vehicles and equipment,” said Matthew Price, managing director, ABD Solutions. “Our vehicle agnostic, retrofittable autonomy systems provide safety and efficiency improvements rapidly and cost-effectively and we strive to bring autonomy to any fleet, even in the harshest environments.”