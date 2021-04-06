A3: Association for Advancing Automation

The global trade associations of robotics, machine vision, and motion control industries will converge to become the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), on April 14.

A3 combines over 40 years of leadership and relationships from the Robotic Industries Association, Advancing Vision + Imaging, and Motion Control and Motor Association to become a leading automation trade association.

Automate.org will serve as the global hub of A3, educating the market, connecting companies with new customers, examining the latest technologies and applications, and training future workforce.