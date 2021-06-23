5G Innovation Zone to be launched in Ottawa

June 23, 2021 Maryam Farag

Kanata North Business Association (KNBA), in partnership with Telus and CENGN, are launching the 5G Innovation Zone in Hub350 as part of the Kanata North Technology Park in Ottawa.

“We are pleased to welcome Telus to Hub350 as our Anchor 5G Partner. The growth of 5G in our technology park continues to be top-of-mind for KNBA as we attract world-class companies to locate in Kanata North,” said Victoria McGlone, Chief Operating Officer, KNBA. “The opportunity to partner with Telus to bring the 5G Innovation Zone to life with its world-leading network infrastructure will further attract world-class talent to live, work, play and learn in the largest technology park in Canada.”

It is estimated that 5G will create 250,000 jobs and contribute $150 billion to Canada’s economy over the next 20 years. This hub will leverage emerging technology advancements, including edge computing, network slicing, and IoT commercialization.

“The 5G Innovation Zone through Hub350 will allow some of the country’s greatest innovators to leverage new IoT technologies to improve upon solutions for public safety, autonomous vehicles, medical technologies, manufacturing automation, and positive outcomes for Canadians overall,” said Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer, Telus. “Investing in Ottawa, and partnering with the KNBA and Hub350, coincides with our vision to address real customer problems and drive our economy forward through our world-leading technology by developing Canadian sol